The Lloydminster RCMP are looking for the assistance of the public.

According to a release issued by the local detachment, a business located in the 4900 block of 50 Street was broken into between 5:00 p.m. February 25th and 12:00 p.m. February 26. The business’s front window was smashed in the break in.

While no cash was taken in the robbery, Lloydminster RCMP spokesperson Constable Grant Kirzinger said there were two plastic shopping carts stolen from the business.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Lloydminster RCMP at (780) 808-8400, your nearest police service or any local RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), via your cell phone text messaging to Northern Alberta Crime Stoppers at TIP205, plus your message.

The police also issued a notice about a pair of diamond rings found on August 30th in Lloydminster. The jewelry was located at a business in the 4100 block of 80 Avenue. If anyone believes they may be the owner of the rings, they should contact the Lloydminster RCMP and speak with Corporal Schooley. Proof of ownership will be needed.