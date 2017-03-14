UPDATE #2: Sycrude Canada says the fire at the Mildred Lake Upgrader is now isolated and under control. The company has confirmed one employee was taken to hospital, and their family is being supported. All non-essential workers are no longer in the immediate area of the fire.

Alberta Health Services has issued a precautionary health advisory for Fort McKay, along with Civeo’s Beaver River Executive Lodge and Athabasca Lodge, and Syncrude’s Mildred Lake Lodge. Because of smoke and low levels of Sulphur Dioxide, some people could experience health problems.

Highway 63 has reopened. The Alberta Energy Regulator is on scene investigating.

UPDATE: RCMP have closed one southbound lane of Highway 63 and ask everyone to avoid the area. The nearby Fort McKay First Nation has also issued an air quality warning due to smoke in the area. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, or if any injuries have been reported.



Alberta Health Services says one person was taken by EMS from the Syncrude plant to the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMUrray. They are in serious but stable condition.

An explosion and fire has broken out at Syncrude Canada’s base plant, 40 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. The Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo says the blaze broke out just after 2 p.m.

No word yet on how big it is, or if any injuries have been reported.

An explosion at the facility in 2015 stopped operations, but no one was hurt.