The police in Cold Lake are trying to find a man who went missing from the area in March.

According to a release from the detachment, 57 year old Patrick Killoran was last seen on March 3, 2017. He is described as Caucasian, standing five feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He has grey hair, and blue eyes.

Killoran drives a 2003 dark blue Hyundai Sante Fe SUV with Alberta Licence plate YJT 246.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has been in contact with him is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3302.