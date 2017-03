A logo of the RCMP on a police cruiser. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Battlefords RCMP have an offbeat case on their hands.

On Tuesday, around 1:49 P.M. officers from the detachment responded to a call about a set of drums that had been found in the trees on the 400 block of 28 St. in North Battleford.

At this time, the RCMP have not identified the owner of the drums, or if they had been reported stolen or missing.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact the Battleford RCMP.