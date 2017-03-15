Despite an increase in donations, the local food bank is still in need.

The local branch of the Salvation Army put out a press release earlier in the month, explaining that the shelves were beginning to go bare, while the need continued to increase. According to Major Lisa O’Doherty from the food bank, there was an increase in donations after the press release. O’Doherty said it is still not enough to match the amount of food that is going out to families who access their services.

“I think we’re still at least going out twice as fast as food is coming in,” said O’Doherty

“The need is still great, we are still seeing and hearing from new clients every week. People in situations where they still don’t know where they’re going to turn, so they turn to us.”

O’Doherty also mentioned that the food bank is not in a place where they are looking for only certain things, but that they are in a position where they are asking for any non-perishables people can bring. She said they have heard from local businesses and organizations who are planning to have a food drives or food collection challenges over the next month.

“One of the businesses were talking about challenging their employees to do 30 items in 30 days,” said O’Doherty.

“I thought ‘well, that’s a good challenge’, that takes us through to about Easter time, so if people wanted to take up that challenge I think that could be a good one.”

She also said the food bank wanted to express their appreciation to those who have already given, or are planning to in the future.

“We definitely want to say thank you to those who have already given and responded. We want to say thank you to those who are in the midst of gathering things, or organizing food drives. We know that people are responding and we want to say thank you.”

You can make donations to the Salvation Army food bank at 2302 53 Ave.