A group of young Lloydminster residents cheer for the cameras prior to the start of the Hometown Hockey broadcast on Sunday afternoon in downtown Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Hometown Hockey has wrapped up, and after a few busy days in the Border City, Mayor Gerald Aalbers could not be happier with how things went.

The event took over the downtown core, and had games, contests, and even a live broadcast with Ron Mclean and Tara Slone. The -35 temperatures did not sway residents of Lloydminster from attending the event, and Mayor Aalbers says it reflects upon the hockey community in the Border City.

“I think anyone who grew up with hockey knows that when you’ve played in a hockey rink with no heat, it’s just another day in Canada,” said Aalbers

“By being cool, it showed people, we had our toques on, our gloves, our scarves and our jackets. It showed people it was winter, and that’s the sport that’s played in Canada, its hockey.”

Aalbers added that although they do not have the exact economic impact numbers, an event like Hometown Hockey is always positive for our local economy.

“People came into town specifically for [Hometown Hockey],” said Aalbers

“People were downtown, and I’m hearing people actually went into stores and businesses downtown that they hadn’t graced before, and that’s great because we have a vibrant community.”

Aalbers also felt the events held at the Centennial Civic Centre reflected very positively on the centre.

“We have a Civic Centre that has a lot of history. It’s in great shape and it’s been well maintained,” Aalbers began.

“That facility was well represented both Friday night at the Battle of the Badges, and then following up with the alumni game. I think it’s the true home of hockey. It’s not the perfect arena, but it’s a great hockey arena.”