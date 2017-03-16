A worker at Kondro Electric in the north end of the Border City approaches a co-workers car before pushing it out of floodwaters with other Kondro employees. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

If you were impacted by the flooding in the summer, you’ll be able to apply for relief.

According to a public notice, the government of Alberta has approved a disaster recovery program for residents of the city whose homes, businesses or properties were damaged by the heavy rain over July 10-11. Residents who were affected by the flooding could be eligible to receive Disaster Recovery Program (DRP) funding.

The DRP funds are meant to provide assistance for property damages not covered by insurance, as well as losses and other expenses caused by natural disasters.

Applicants for DRP funding can contact the agency directly at 1-888-671-1111 or send an email to drp.info@gov.ab.ca.

Residents will require the following documentation in order to have their applications considered.

-A government issued ID

-An insurance letter

-A utility bill from within 90 days of the event

-If a tenant, a lease agreement covering the event date

Residents looking for more information can go to http://www.aema.alberta.ca/disaster-recovery-programs

106.1 The Goat has also reached to the Saskatchewan government for comment about flood recovery programs. As information becomes available, this story will be updated.