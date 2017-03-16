The Saskatchewan government is warning the public about ticket scalpers for the upcoming Ed Sheeran concerts.

In a press release sent out today, they say that if you see tickets on sale before March 17, or within 48 hours of the tickets going on sale, to be careful as scalpers may be trying to gouge you. The Consumer Protection Division of the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) say the best way to protect yourself is to ensure you purchase your tickets through primary sellers like Ticketmaster.

They also say the best way to spot scalpers is to look for tickets listed without specific seat number, listed in U.S dollars, or tickets listed on a third party website before tickets have actually gone on sale to the general public.

If you want to make a formal complaint about ticket sales, you can do so by contacting the Consumer Protection Division.