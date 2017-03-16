The Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame has announced their inductees for 2017.

Mel Davidson, Bill Hay, Tony Kollman, Perry Pearn, Glen Sather, and the Sutter family will all be inducted on Sunday, July 23 at the Coast Hotel in Canmore.

Mel Davidson from Coronation is the only female inductee. She has won three Olympic gold medals as the head coach of Team Canada in 2002, 2006, and 2010. She was also on the list of Most Influential Woman presented by Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity in 2009.

Tony Kollman, a native of Major, Saskatchewan, was one of the best senior hockey players in the 1960’s. Kollman won four Alberta Senior Hockey Championships and the Allan cup with Drumheller in 1966 as the team’s leading scorer.

Bill Hay won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1961. In his first year in the league he was awarded the Calder Trophy for “Rookie of the Year” after registering 55 points with the Blackhawks. Hay was originally from Lumsden, Saskatchewan.

Perry Pearn, a Stettler native, is the second winningest coach in ACAC history. He won 6 ACAC championships in 14 years. He is the current assistant coach of the Vancouver Canucks, but has made other coaching stops in Winnipeg, Ottawa, New York and Montreal.

Glen Sather is a five Stanley Cup Champion with the Edmonton Oilers as a coach and general manager. He has also been the General Manager of the New York Rangers, where he still currently works as the team’s president. Sather is from High River.

The Sutter family from Viking is arguably the most famous hockey family in the world. Six brothers, Brent, Brian Daryll, Duane, Rich, and Ron all spent time in the NHL. Four of these brothers went on to either be coaches or General Managers in the league. Only Daryll has won a Stanley Cup winning two as the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.