Mount Joy Snow resort will be hosting Snowfest Weekend, starting Saturday.

On Saturday, lift passes will be two for the price of one.

On Sunday, the hill will be hosting Snowboard Races from 1:30 – 2 P.M. They will also have slalom ski races shortly after that. Finally, the second annual media cardboard box derby will take place at 3:15. Members of the media will race down the hill on homemade toboggans, and look to take the title of fastest in the city.

Mount Joy will also be having a BBQ on Sunday, with burgers and hot dogs, as well as people on site for face painting.

The resort is open from 10 A.M till 4 P.M on both Saturday and Sunday.