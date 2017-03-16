The fire at Syncrude’s base plant north of Fort McMurray is officially out. Spokesperson Will Gibson says the fire at the Mildred Lake Upgrader was extinguished this morning.

It sparked in the hydrotreating area Tuesday afternoon, after a line failure caused a leak.

Gibson says they’re now working to make the area safe so the damage can be assessed and Occupational Health and Safety can start investigating.

Almost all of the rest of the facility is up and running, although some parts have been closed or slowed down. The Syncrude employee seriously injured in the explosion and fire is in stable condition in an Edmonton hospital.