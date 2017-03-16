After some social media chatter on a local Facebook page surrounding a potential outbreak of chicken pox, Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu says the Prairie North Health Region Authority (PNHRA) is not aware of an outbreak at this time.

Nsungu, who is the Medical Health Official for PNHRA says the virus has become less and less frequent since the immunization program took place 18 years ago; however it is not unusual to still see sporadic cases of the chicken pox.

He says an early symptom of the chicken pox is a high fever. He also says that if someone is experiencing chicken pox like symptoms, they should not go out in public.

“The disease is transmissible to other people,” says Nsungu.

“So during that time period, before the lesions have crusted, the person should stay home so that they don’t expose other people.”

Nsungu also wanted to stress that people should get their children vaccinated in order to prevent the disease.

“This is an opportunity to remind people again that chicken pox is a vaccine preventable disease,” said Nsungu.

“The vaccine is available free of charge.”