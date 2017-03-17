Outdoor skating season has come to an end.
As the weather warms, the City of Lloydminster has announced all outdoor rinks have been shut down for the season.
The list of rinks shut down includes:
- Queen Elizabeth School, 5512-51 Ave.
- Kin Kinette Park, 4713-57 Ave.
- Russ Robertson Arena (west of arena), 5105 34 St.
- Husky Energy Speed Skating Oval, 5202-12 St.
- Bishop Lloyd Middle School, 5524-31 St.
- Winston Churchill Elementary School, 4402-27 St.
- Jack Kemp Community School, 3701-47 Ave.
- S. Laird Middle School, 4808-45 Ave.