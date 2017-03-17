Lakeland College students and staff are ecstatic about the amount of money students will receive through bursaries, scholarships, and awards this year.

Over 1500 students from both Lloydminster and Vermillion will benefit from the close to $1.5 million dollars that will be given out through the student awards program in the 2016-17 academic year. Seven new donors joined Lakeland College this year, to help make this year a milestone one for the college.

College president Alice Wainwright-Stewart says there are many different reasons people choose to donate.

“At Lakeland, student leadership is the heart of what we do. But we don’t achieve that on our own. For more than 100 years, we’ve partnered with incredible donors to make sure our students have a brighter future,” said Wainwright-Stewart.

“For every donor we are proud to thank, there is a unique reason that inspires them to help Lakeland students excel and take the lead.”

During campus celebrations, 1,033 students were recognized with awards, scholarships, and bursaries totaling $1,155,891. 503 students received money from the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship which totaled $251,254. There are still more awards to be handed out before the school year comes to an end.

Ten years ago, the total value of the awards program was $468,089.