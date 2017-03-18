The Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta has a new leader.

The party had gathered this weekend to choose who would lead the party, with three candidates remaining in the race. Vermilion-Lloydminster MLA Richard Starke was one of the three, up against former Conservative MP Jason Kenney and lawyer Byron Nelson.

Kenney had been running on the premise of merging the PC Party with the Wildrose Party, to form one united conservative political party in Alberta.

After delegate votes were counted on Saturday, Kenney emerged as the clear front-runner. Rough totals from the voting put Kenney at 1113 delegate votes, followed by Starke at 323 and Nelson at 40.

With the PC leadership now in hand, Kenney will need to be elected to Alberta’s legislature. A seat has not yet opened up for a by-election. Starke both congratulated Kenney and thanked his supporters via Twitter, in the wake of Kenney’s win.