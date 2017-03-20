A bowling alley could be returning to Lloydminster in the near future.

Over the weekend, a social media page for a new alley cropped up on social media. According to the information contained on the page, the business will be entitled “Lloyd Lanes” with construction planned for the late spring of 2017.

The page was created on March 18, and by the morning of March 20, had garnered 480 page likes.

The page indicated that the alley will be located in the north end industrial park, with 12 lanes and five to ten pin bowling.

Firm details on a timeline for the project and its development remain unavailable at this time. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.