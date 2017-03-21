Lucky Lloydminster residents could become emergency service chiefs for a day in 2017.

According to a release issued by the City of Lloydminster, the municipal government will be accepting applications from elementary students in grades four to six for the “Chief for a Day” program. The program ran for the first time last year, with eight students getting a chance to become both the Fire Chief and the Police Chief for a day.

The activity is linked to the 2017 Emergency Preparedness Week, which will be held from May 7 to May 13 of this year.

Students are able to enter the contest by putting together a written report, video, or other creative submission on the topic of emergency preparedness and emergency kits.

Once winners are selected, they will be picked up from school by either the police or the fire department, and taken to City Hall to be sworn in by the mayor. A BBQ lunch will follow, with demonstrations from WPD Ambulance, with Fire Chief and Police Chief activities afterwards.

The release states that Fire Chief activities will consist of a tour of the fire hall, a rescue race and fire hose target practice. The police chief activities will consist of a tour of the RCMP Building and forensic challenges.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 24, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. and can be submitted by email or regular mail to:

Charlene Robinson, Community Services – City of Lloydminster

4420-50 Ave. Lloydminster, AB/SK, T9V 0W2

Email: crobinson@lloydminster.ca

Winning entries require parent authorization forms, as well as student and parent contact information.

Winners will be announced the week of April 10, 2017, and the ‘Chief for a Day’ event will occur on May

5, 2017.