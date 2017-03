Story by Chris Hunter, mylakelandnow.com

Cold Lake RCMP are looking for Bobbie Rae Steinhauer after she left a women’s shelter with an unidentified man on Saturday.

Steinhauer left around 1 in the afternoon with the man. She is 25-years-old and described as:

· Aboriginal

· 5’6″ tall

· 160 lbs

· Longer black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Steinhauer’s whereabouts or can identify the unknown male to please contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302.