The Vermilion RCMP were busy in February.

According to the latest statistics issued by the detachment, officers responded to 178 calls for service. Of those calls, 50 were traffic related, 33 were property crimes, 13 were false alarms, 13 were crimes against people, 10 were domestic calls, three were due to mental health concerns, and 56 were listed as “other calls for service”.

12 charges under the criminal code were laid, with eight provincial tickets also being handed out. Two files were also listed as notable by the detachment.

The first was a response to a complaint of a fight at a local bar. When police reached the scene, they learned that a 20 year old man had assaulted another man. The suspect in the case, Austen Meston of Saskatchewan, has been arrested and released on conditions, with a single charge of assault laid. The case is currently before the courts.

The second file of note was a complaint of assault at a local fast food restaurant. Police determined that a patron of the restaurant became upset with the service received, and threw a debit/credit machine at an employee of the restaurant. The suspect in the matter, 44 year old Audra Livingstone of Alberta, has been arrested, and released on conditions, with a single charge of assault laid. The case is still making it’s way through the courts.

The third file was a complaint of vehicle theft from Derwent, Alberta. Investigation by police found that 26 year old Kori Larson of Alberta had borrowed the vehicle. Larson was found to be breaching conditions of bail, and was charged with two counts of failing to comply. The matter remains before the courts.