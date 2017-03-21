The Goat could be collecting industry awards in 2017.

The nominees for the Canadian Music Week Broadcast Industry Awards are in, and the Goat has gotten the nod for three of them. The first nomination is for Station of the Year,Small Market, which the station previously won in 2008 and 2013. JD Anderson has also been nominated for Program Director of the Year, Small Market, with the nomination being his fifth in the category since 2012.

Cody Malbeuf is also nominated for the Music Director of the Year, Small Market, which is his first nomination in the category.

“The nominations are honours that never lose their value or significance to our team” says Anderson. “We’re so fortunate to be able to come to work to do what we love with a team of people that all share that same passion! If you ask anyone on our team they’ll tell you that having our dedicated listeners is reward enough for the job we do. These nominations are just a bonus to show that our work is noticed and appreciated by the many talented and creative people that make up our industry in Canada.”

The Goat has received 44 CMW nominations since 2002.