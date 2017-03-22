Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

Lloydminster residents should keep an eye on the sky today.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the area, with rain expected or currently occurring.

According to Environment Canada, radar is showing an area of snow with patchy freezing rain moving through Eastern Alberta this morning, changing to rain in the Hanna region but staying as snow over Lloydminster.

Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery from the conditions, and extra care is recommended when walking or driving in impacted areas.

The following areas are covered by the warning

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Beaver Co. near Viking and Kinsella

City of Lloydminster Alb.

Co. of Minburn near Innisfree Lavoy and Ranfurly

Co. of Minburn near Minburn and Mannville

Co. of Two Hills near Myrnam and Derwent

Co. of Two Hills near Two Hills and Brosseau

Co. of Vermilion River near Dewberry and Clandonald

Co. of Vermilion River near Islay and McNabb Sanctuary

Co. of Vermilion River near Kitscoty and Marwayne

Co. of Vermilion River near Paradise Valley

Co. of Vermilion River near Tulliby Lake

Co. of Vermilion River near Vermilion

Flagstaff Co. near Alliance and Bellshill Lake

Flagstaff Co. near Killam and Sedgewick

Flagstaff Co. near Lougheed and Hardisty

M.D. of Provost near Czar Metiskow and Cadogan

M.D. of Provost near Hughenden Amisk and Kessler

M.D. of Provost near Provost and Hayter

M.D. of Wainwright near Chauvin Dillberry Lake and Roros

M.D. of Wainwright near Edgerton and Koroluk Landslide

M.D. of Wainwright near Irma

M.D. of Wainwright near Wainwright

R.M. of Battle River including Sweet Grass Res. and Delmas

R.M. of Britannia including Hillmond

R.M. of Buffalo including Wilkie and Phippen

R.M. of Cut Knife including Cut Knife

R.M. of Douglas including Speers Richard and Alticane

R.M. of Eldon including Maidstone and Waseca

R.M. of Frenchman Butte including St. Walburg

R.M. of Glenside north of Biggar

R.M. of Hillsdale including Neilburg and Baldwinton

R.M. of Manitou Lake including Marsden

R.M. of Mayfield including Maymont Denholm and Fielding

R.M. of Medstead including Medstead Belbutte and Birch Lake

R.M. of Meota including Meota and The Battlefords Prov. Park

R.M. of Mervin including Turtleford Mervin and Spruce Lake

R.M. of North Battleford northwest of The Battlefords

R.M. of Parkdale including Glaslyn and Fairholme

R.M. of Paynton including Paynton

R.M. of Round Hill including Rabbit Lake and Whitkow

R.M. of Round Valley including Unity

R.M. of Senlac including Senlac

R.M. of Turtle River including Edam and Vawn

R.M. of Wilton including Lashburn Marshall and Lone Rock

The Battlefords