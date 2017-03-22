This weekend, The Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association will be bringing Showcase back to the Lloydminster Exhibition Grounds.

There will be over 130 exhibits showing off home decor, hunting, fishing, landscaping and a lot more. The event will also include many experts on different subjects such as hunting or woodworking, holding daily presentations on their area of knowledge.

The entire schedule can be found on the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association website. Admission is eight dollars and the show gets underway Friday at noon.