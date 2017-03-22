A vehicle of the Lloydminster RCMP is pictured outside a home in the 4600 block of 45 Street in Lloydminster, after a report of a discharged firearm. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Lloydminster RCMP are investigating after a firearm was discharged last night.

According to police, no injuries were sustained during the incident. The discharge near a home in the 4600 block of 45 Street in Lloydminster, around 10 p.m.

No further information has been issued by police about the investigation, which is ongoing.