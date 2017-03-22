Headshot of Clara Hughes taken from her Facebook Page

Clara Hughes will be at Vic Juba theatre tonight for “Clara Hughes: Her Story Behind the Spotlight”.

Clara Hughes is a Canadian two-sport athlete, who has participated and received medals in both the summer and winter Olympics for speed-skating and cycling. In recent years, Clara has toured around cities speaking about her battle with mental illness.

The Lloydminster Regional Health Foundation is bringing Hughes to the Vic Juba Theatre tonight to share her stories about battling mental illness tonight, as well as provide advice on how to help those around you who might be battling with similar issues.

Tickets are available through the Vic Juba box office. The event starts at 7 P.M.