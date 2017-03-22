The Lloydminster RCMP are warning the public against scams where people impersonate the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Police have received recent reports of emails, phone calls, and mail that claim to be the CRA and demand personal information. RCMP say people should check with the CRA to verify the requests, before acting on them.

Constable Grant Kirzinger says a rise in this kind of scam is expected during tax season.

“Given the time of year it is expected to see a high rate of these scams,” said Kirzinger.

“If you are asked to provide personal information, always verify the sources validity before providing that information.”