Amanda Tripp has plead guilty to charges for unauthorized access of health information in Vermilion Provincial Court.

According to a press release from the Alberta government, the former supervisor of health information has been fined $5000 for 13 unauthorized accesses of health information.

In June 2013, Alberta Health Services was notified that Tripp visited with her boyfriend in the health records room at the Tofield Health Centre which violated internal policy. Alberta Health Services (AHS) then conducted an audit of her access into medical information systems.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) received a self-reported breach from AHS in August 2013, which alleged that Tripp had inappropriately accessed patient records. The OIPC also received two complaints from individuals affected by these incidents.

Their investigation found that Tripp had wrongly accessed the health information of 14 people, on 25 occasions through Alberta Netcare.

Tripp had taken a course on information privacy and IT security awareness in the past, and had a working knowledge of the Health Information Act.

Charges were laid in April 2015. Tripp plead guilty to 13 unauthorized accesses.

This is the sixth conviction since 2001, when HIA was put into place.