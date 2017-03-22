26 year old Cherrece St. Germain from Lloydminster has been charged with robbery.

On Sunday, RCMP responded to a call of a female who had been allegedly assaulted, before having her belonging stolen from her in the area of 31 Street and 51 Avenue in Lloydminster.

The investigation found that the two people knew each other and the items stolen were a backpack and a cell phone. The victim suffered minor injuries to her face, and police located the suspect shortly after and charged her with robbery.

St. Germain will appear in Alberta Provincial Court next Tuesday, March 28.