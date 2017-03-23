The federal government released its annual budget yesterday and Battleford – Lloydminster MP Gerry Ritz is not pleased with how it looks.

His first issue lies within the budget building upon the debt the Liberal government accrued last year. He describes this year’s budget as “adding insult to injury” through the addition of money owing over the coming years.

“The biggest concern I have are with the deficits that go on for the next six years. They’re adding 140 billion dollars to our debt,” said Ritz.

“That means your kids, my kids, my grandkids are going to be paying for this for a generation to come.”

When it comes to Battleford – Lloydminster, Ritz says he is concerned about the lack of acknowledgement in the budget for the oil patch crisis that affects the riding. He says people are running out of their employment insurance benefits, and there aren’t enough jobs for them to get back to work. He also accuses the Liberal government of hurting small businesses.

“Justin Trudeau made some comments that he thought they were all tax cheats, just hiding their cash and keeping it away from the tax man,” alleges Ritz.

“Anyone who has run a business, as I have, and a lot of the people in Battlefords – Lloydminster have, that’s not the case. You work 12-15 hours a day, then you fill out the government paperwork and if there is anything left at the end of the day you get to put that in your pocket, and of course you pay tax on it.”

The 2017 federal budget also focused on First Nations issues. Indigenous communities will see $3.4 billion in additional funding over the next half-decade. Ritz called this a defining moment for the First Nations, but found some problems in the how the details were presented in the budget.

“They made an announcement of $8.4 billion in last year’s budget. None of the money really left Ottawa,” said Ritz.

“This time around they’re highlighting $3.4 billion of that same money, and saying, ‘Here’s how we’re going to use it,’ but again, the details are very sketchy in how that money will actually flow out to First Nations.”

Ritz has many concerns about the new budget but claims his dissatisfaction does not stem from being against the Liberal party.

“I’m not just talking as an opposition MP. I’m talking from a credibility standpoint. If there were things in here that we could say, ‘these are good’ , we would say that because there’s not very much here that we point to in a positive way.”