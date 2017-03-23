Enbridge says it is cutting six per cent of its workforce after its takeover of Spectra Energy. That works out to roughly a thousand positions. The company says the move is needed to deal with an overlap in the combined company’s structure.

No word yet on where the cuts will happen, but Enbridge says more changes are expected over the coming months. The purchase finalized in February is the biggest energy deal since oil and natural gas prices crashed in the middle of 2014.

Written By: Erica Fisher