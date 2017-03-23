This Saturday, the Lloydminster Bobcats will kicking off their 2017-18 season ticket renewals at Lloydminster’s La-Z-Boy Gallery of this Saturday from 3-6 P.M.

The 2016-17 season is all wrapped up for the Bobcats, and they are beginning to look towards next year. Current season ticket holders can stop by to claim their tickets, as well as chat with current members of the Bobcats team, and staff.

Renewals will close at the end of April and become available to the general public on May 8.

You can also renew your tickets online through the Bobcats website, but will not be entered for prizes if you are not at the event.