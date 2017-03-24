The 2017 Lakeland College President’s Gala has swapped out the main act.

The event, which takes place tonight at Lakeland’s Lloydminster campus, was set to feature country music star George Canyon. However, a press release issued today by the school has stated that Canyon will not be performing as originally planned, due to unforeseen circumstances. According to Canyon’s management company, the singer is ill.

The college has now brought in Beverly Mahood for a special performance at the gala. Mahood is a singer-songwriter, model, actress, and was part of the female trio Lace. Mahood has also worked as a host of the Country Music Television show Pick a Puppy since 2010.

Doors open at the gala at 6:00 p.m.