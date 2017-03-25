Donna Hurley is comforted by her sister, Betty Badcock, while standing at a memorial for Aimee Hurley. Aimee was one of six teens who lost their lives in a car accident near Lloydminster on July 27, 2013. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Donna Hurley has been left with questions and heartbreak after damage was done to a memorial site she had set up for their daughter and five others who passed away in 2013.

In the summer of that year, a car accident involving a two-door car and a semi left the car underwater, and six dead. In the years after, the Hurley family used land donated by a farmer to place a memorial at the site for those who lost their lives.

Hurley visited the site on March 22 to find the crosses at the memorial severely damaged by what she says appear to be bullets from an air rifle. She says this is not the first time this is happened, and that she has had to repair the memorial before.

“There’s not much point in fixing the crosses now. The other time, they could knock the dents out, but you can’t even do that now, you’d have to put new metal on it,” said Hurley.

An emotional Hurley says she tries to go the site once every two weeks, but weather has prevented her from making the trip as often during the winter. She says that her and her husband plan to move home to Newfoundland, where they will bury their daughter Aimie. In the meantime, the memorial is where she mourns the death and celebrates the life of her daughter, and the other children who passed away.

“I go out and light a candle. I go out a lot. I bring out flowers, or stuffies, and I’ll sit down and I’ll talk to her,” Hurley explained.

“Even if it’s cold out I still do it, because like I say I haven’t got her in a grave yet. I’ve just got her here with me until I move home.”

She adds that the memorial site is not just for her, but anyone who wants to remember the six children who died in the tragic car accident.

“We don’t mind the kids going out there. If they want to have a beer, or whatever they want to do, it’s their friends. But some kids, maybe they don’t even know anything about the six kids. They just think it’s a place to let off some steam, and shoot off their BB guns.”

The memorial site can be found at the intersection of Township Road 490 and Range Road 3273.