Two men from Lloydminster are facing drug and weapons charges after an investigation by the Lloydminster RCMP.
According to a news release issued by the detachment, the General Investigation Section executed a search warrant on March 16. The warrant was for a property in the 2600 block of 45 Avenue in the Border City, where two stolen firearms were found. A second search warrant followed, executed in the 5700 block of 59 Avenue. At that location, a stolen utility trailer and two stolen snowmobiles were found, along with brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The value of the recovered stolen property was approximately $32000.
35 year old Dustin Caplette and 25 year old Bronson Cook, both of Lloydminster, have been charged as a result of the investigation. They both face three counts of obtaining property by crime, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Caplette faces an additional charge of failing to comply.
Both parties appeared before a Justice of the Peace and will appear in Alberta provincial court on March 27 and April 4, 2017.
According to police, the searches and charges for the two men were not related to the search carried out on the morning of March 28. The two incidents are separate.