A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Two men from Lloydminster are facing drug and weapons charges after an investigation by the Lloydminster RCMP.

According to a news release issued by the detachment, the General Investigation Section executed a search warrant on March 16. The warrant was for a property in the 2600 block of 45 Avenue in the Border City, where two stolen firearms were found. A second search warrant followed, executed in the 5700 block of 59 Avenue. At that location, a stolen utility trailer and two stolen snowmobiles were found, along with brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The value of the recovered stolen property was approximately $32000.

35 year old Dustin Caplette and 25 year old Bronson Cook, both of Lloydminster, have been charged as a result of the investigation. They both face three counts of obtaining property by crime, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Caplette faces an additional charge of failing to comply.

Both parties appeared before a Justice of the Peace and will appear in Alberta provincial court on March 27 and April 4, 2017 .

According to police, the searches and charges for the two men were not related to the search carried out on the morning of March 28. The two incidents are separate.