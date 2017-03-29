Tariq Azeem is bidding farewell to Lloydminster.

The Imam of the local mosque has been apart of the community for three years, but has now been assigned to Vancouver as a missionary in that area. He says the work he will do in Vancouver will be largely the same as he does here but due to an increase in the number of chapters in a larger community, he will have more responsibility.

Azeem says his experience in Lloydminster has been a good one and he will be leaving with positive memories.

“The people here within our own chapter, and other residents of the community – everyone was wonderful. They treated each other with respect. They treated us with respect. They treated everyone with love,” Azeem says.

“Lloydminster is a wonderful town, I learned a lot from here, and I don’t think I can ever forget this place.”

Azeem says that despite politics around the world where certain elements of racism and Islamophobia have increased, he has not seen that within our community. He says when he leaves he hopes that the community continues to show love, and respect for one another.

“We should all learn to live with each other, we should practice peace and tolerance, and practice the motto that our community always highlights, ‘Love for all, hatred for none’, ” says Azeem

“If we do this, our faith, our colour, any identity will not make us unbearable. It will make us more tolerant and bring us closer to one another”