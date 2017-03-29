Synergy Credit Union will be hosting an annual general meeting (AGM) for both members of the credit union, and the public on April 5.

According to a press release, the key message that will be discussed will be being responsive in a year of transition. They will review the 2016 financial results, and update the public on business relations. They will also talk about their plans to celebrate the ten year anniversary of their name change to Synergy Credit Union.

In the press release, they say the local economy is still being affected by the global energy market, but they are beginning to see signs of recovery. Glenn Stang, the Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Credit Union says they have been able to work with their members to find success during these tough times.

During the AGM, Synergy officials will talk about the company’s achievements during 2016, as well as introduce the public to the successful District three nominee, who was voted onto the Board of Directors by the members of the credit union.

The meeting will take place at the Denzil Community Hall on April 5, beginning with a lunch at 11:30 and the meeting at 12:30.