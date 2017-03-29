As of April 1, Saskatchewan residents will have access to highly effective hepatitis C drugs.

According to a press release from the Saskatchewan government, they will be expanding the coverage of six drugs that treat hepatitis C. The new drug therapies have a success rate of 95 percent, and cure patients in eight to twelve weeks.

The government say about 12 000 patients across Saskatchewan are currently infected by the disease and could benefit from these new therapies.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the government is committed to providing Saskatchewan residents with access to the new and effective options.

“These new medications offer a much better chance of curing hepatitis, and vastly improve patients’ quality of life,” says Reiter.

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) reached an agreement in February with three drug manufacturers gives patients with chronic hepatitis C access to six different medications.

Right now in Saskatchewan, as well as other provinces and territories,the criteria for coverage is limited to those with more serious cases of the disease. These new negotiations will expand the criteria to allow for those patients who have less severe cases.