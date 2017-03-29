The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

RCMP have charged one youth after threats were made towards students at the Consort school in Consort, Alberta.

On March 28, RCMP were notified about the threats, which occurred outside of school supervised hours.

Police immediately investigated these concerns and the investigation ended with one charge against a youth for uttering threats. The RCMP worked with the Consort school, Prairie Land Regional Division, parents, staff and students to achieve this. They say no members of the public, students, or school personnel were at risk as the school was closed at the time.

The youth cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act but will appear in Coronation Provincial Court on April 28.