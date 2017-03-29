Lloydminster RCMP have seized over $100 thousand in drugs and cash after an operation carried out on March 28.

28 year old Joseph Gudmondson, 26 year old Jason Krysta, and 26 year old Gordon Howard from Lloydminster and 27 Aaron Popadynetz from Red Deer have been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, and various weapon offences.

The operation began with a traffic stop, and continued on with the execution of a search warrant at a building in 5100 block of 62nd street. Three rifles, two handguns,brass knuckles, a conducted energy weapon and about 4.8 kilograms of dried marijuana were found at the residence. RCMP also found 47 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of cocaine, 122 grams of psilocybin, MDMA, MDA, LSD and close to 33 thousand dollars in cash.

Constable Grant Kirzinger called the operation a major victory for the local RCMP.

“Being able to find out, get information about, and then be able to execute that is something that is definitely a priority for us,” said Kirzinger.

“Whenever we’re able to do that, especially on such a large scale like this, it is definitely a positive for us and the community as well.”

Kirzinger added that the detachment is pleased with the success of this operation, and will use it as a driving factor in future investigations.

“This is definitely something we are very proud of, and something that we are very pleased with the outcome of, but it’s not somewhere that we stop,” said Kirzinger.

“We will take this and keep moving forward. We will use this as motivation to continue on and to continue doing this type of a job to look into people to find the different areas or aspects that still need investigating.”

All four have made an appearance in front a Justice of the Peace. Three have been remanded, and Jason Krysta has been released on $10,000 cash. Their next appearance will be on April 4 in Lloydminster Provincial Court.