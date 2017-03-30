Wesley John Veit has been charged with first degree murder two days after the death of Heidi Veit shook the small community of Wilkie.

RCMP began investigating what they called a suspicious death in full force in the Rural Municipality of Buffalo on Tuesday. Hours later they announced they were looking to speak with Wesley John Veit as he was known to the victim and may have had information related to the incident.

Last night around 7:00 p.m. police took Veit into custody without incident at a residence in the RM of Buffalo. A court date has not yet been determined for the man.