Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate 13 year old Shinae Reimer.

The girl is described as Aboriginal, 5’3 and 190 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie and pink pajama pants. She was last seen in a residence in North Battleford on March 25 around 9:00 p.m.

RCMP say Reimer has connections to the Meadow Lake, Leduc, Alberta and Lloydminster areas but it has not been confirmed if she is in any of those areas.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP.