Mayor Gerald Aalbers has received a “thank you” plaque on behalf of the Border City for our assistance during the Fort Mcmurray wildfires that left the area devastated in May, 2016.

The Mayor was attending a meeting of the northern Mayors and Reeves in Edmonton when Mayor Melissa Blake from the Wood Buffalo Municipality presented him with the plaque.

Aalbers says he was proud to receive the gift on behalf of the city, and stressed the importance of having mutual aid with our neighbouring communities.

“If the day comes, which I hope it never does, that we have a major disaster or emergency, I sure hope that our neighbours will step up and assist us this way,” said Aalbers.

During the fires, Lloydminster stepped up in a variety of ways to assist those who were affected. The community sent clothes, food, water and resources to Fort McMurray. The Mayor pointed out that it says a lot about our Emergency Measures Organizations, the area’s fire departments, and the RCMP that they were ready to step up when asked for assistance. He also says the support from Lloydminster and area shines a light on our communities as a whole.

“It just speaks to the generosity and the heart that we have as residents of the city of Lloyd and surrounding area,” said Aalbers.

“I think that it bodes really well for our community.”

The plaque will be hung somewhere in City Hall where it is visible and people can come see it.