The Lakeland College President’s Gala had another successful year.

More than $50 thousand dollars was raised at the event this year thanks to the support of community members, industry leaders, and friends of the college.

The proceeds from the gala directly support the Lakeland Student’s award program, which will hand out close to $1.5 million to students this year.

The event saw over 40 students participate, including the emcees, Alyssa Wells and Auslin McDaniel-Perrin. The school says the event shone a spotlight on student leadership. Student volunteers also greeted guests and served the meal.

Over 330 guests attended the event including alumni, and dignitaries.