The Lloydminster Bobcats will be kicking off their annual spring camp development camp this weekend.

The team will see prospects from all across North America show off their skill in hopes of making the 2017-18 Bobcats. Sessions will include games all weekend at the Civic Centre, as well as goaltender sessions, with over 20 goalies expected to be at camp.

Travis Clayton, the head coach of the Bobcats says the goalie competition will be one of the biggest question marks going into camp as they look to replace last season’s starter Austin Mcgrath. Mcgrath will be moving on from the Bobcats after accepting a scholarship and committing to Cornell at the end of the regular season.

Clayton also says that he expects around 90 players at camp, and the competition and pace to be very high. He says that although he anticipates certain players will remain on the team, no one’s job is secure.

“I’m looking at bringing back 12-13 guys from the team last year, so there’s probably 10 roster spots open,” said Clayton.

“Its going to be a highly competitive camp and it should be a good weekend.”

There will be six full teams competing at the camp, and Clayton says that this is a sign that players and fans are still very interested in the Bobcats despite their losing record last season.

“Coaches and the board have done a great job putting the Bobcats on the map,” he says.

“They’re well known and people want to be a Bobcat and be part of it so it’s exciting that way.”

The coach says they will be looking to make the Bobcats a bigger and faster team for the new season.

The first on ice session at camp will be Friday night at 6:15.