North Battleford RCMP are searching for 34 year old Joey Leblanc after an incident that occurred in the early morning of March 30.

Around 4:00 a.m. an adult male and two other individuals wearing masks entered a residence on Sweetgrass First Nations. An altercation occurred between these individuals and six people within the house. A firearm was discharged but no one was hurt as a result.

Joey Leblanc of Saskatoon has been charged, and there is a warrant for his arrest.

His charges include:

· 1 count, break and enter with intent

· 1 count, disguise with intent

· 2 counts, pointing firearm

· 1 count, possession for purpose dangerous to the public

· 1 count, discharge a firearm

· 2 counts, assault

· 3 counts, breach of recognizance

He is described as a six feet tall, 210 pound Caucasian male with green eyes and a beard. He also has several identifiable tattoos.

· Left upper arm: Parkton 4 Life (text), cross (graphic)

· Right upper arm: dragon (graphic)

· Right forearm: dragon (graphic)

· Left hand: Love (text)

· Right hand: Hate (text)

Police say Leblanc is considered dangerous and that he may be armed. He should not be approached and anyone with information is asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP. He is known to frequent Saskatoon, Rosetown, and Consort, Alberta.