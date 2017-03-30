City Manager Glenn Carroll pauses during the council meeting of February 27, 2017. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Glenn Carroll is no longer in his role as City Manager of Lloydminster.

Carroll held the position for over half a decade.

According to a press release from the City of Lloydminster, City Council has ended the employment contract of Glenn Carroll effective immediately.

Mayor Gerald Aalbers says the recommendations from a third – party review played into the decision to end the city manager’s contract.

“This Council thanks Glenn Carroll for his years of service to the City of Lloydminster and wish him success in all future endeavours,” said Aalbers.

Council has made Deputy City Manager Kirk Morrison as the acting City Manager until an interim City Manager can be appointed. At that point, Council will begin the process of identifying both internal and external candidates for the role of permanent City Manager.

This story has been updated. More updates will follow as information becomes available.