Glenn Carroll has been relieved of his duties as the City Manager of Lloydminster.

Mayor Gerald Aalbers said that he would not discuss personal matters in regards to the decision but did say a third party review played a role in the choice to end the City Manager’s contract. That review will be released to the public next Thursday.

Aalbers also said there would be a cost associated with terminating Carroll’s contract, and that cost will eventually be released to the public as well.

“There is some due diligence that needs to be dealt with through the contractual process,” said Aalbers.

“To ensure that it is executed properly, and we will as City Council report back to the public once we are in that position.”

When asked if more changes could be coming, Aalbers did not seem to think that would be the case.

“I think that it is steady as we go as they say,” began Aalbers.

“The city is in full operation as it always is, and the acting City Manager will be continuing to carry forward with the operation.”

Aalbers added that the next step for City Council is finding an interim City Manager, who he expects to hold the position for six months until they find someone to hold the job permanently.