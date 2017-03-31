Wainwright RCMP have charged two individuals after receiving a complaint of an erratic driver.

The driver was on Highway 14 near Wainwright and was reported to have pushed other drivers of the road. Police found the suspect’s vehicle on Main Street in Wainwright, and investigation found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for Impaired Care and Control of a motor vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Further investigation into the vehicle turned up about 90 grams of cocaine, and $1,600 in cash.

35 year old Keith Sandquist from Provost Alberta was charged with the following:

– Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle

– Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle over 80mg%

– Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of Marihuana

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

– Failure to comply with Probation Order

He was released from custody on a $2000 cash recognizance.

30 year old Derrick Schreiner from Provost Alberta was charged with the following:

– Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking – Possession of Marihuana – Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He was remanded into custody.

Both males will appear in Wainwright provincial court on April 6.