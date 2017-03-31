The province has put out new stronger regulations are aiming to prevent wildfires. As of today, new wildfire rules will go into effect. People who knowingly go against the Forest and Prairie Protection Act can be fined up to $100,000 or up to two years in prison. Industries that knowingly go against the rules can face up to $1 million in fines.

On May 1st, officers will be able to give out tickets for things like leaving a campfire unattended. This could cost you between $172 and $575.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier says after legislation was passed last fall, these updated regulations send a clear message to Albertans that everyone is responsible for preventing wildfire.

Written By: Justine Kelsie