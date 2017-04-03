Potential Federal party leaders for the Progressive Conservative’s met with members of the party on Thursday to try and win their votes.

Kellie Leitch, Chris Alexander, Pierre Lemieux, Andrew Scheer, and Brad Trost made up a panel that answered questions about immigration policies, the CBC, and gun control laws, as well as things that went wrong for the party in the last Federal Election.

One such problem was the party’s inability to capture the youth vote, something that Andrew Scheer thinks needs the Conservatives need to improve upon in the next election.

“Our policies actually do more for young people than the Liberals do,” said Scheer.

“They’re raising payroll taxes right now, they’re raising CPP premiums, that’s going to make it harder for young Canadians to make ends meet. They’re policies hurt young people, we just need to have a leader that can connect with them and articulate those messages in a way that will resonate.”

Brad Trost had confidence that based on past elections, his methods for connecting with the youth would be successful in a Federal election.

“I didn’t have that problem. I carried the University dorms at the University of Saskatchewan with almost the same percentage as I carried the riding,” began Trost.

“You do it very simply – you don’t talk down to them. You talk about the things that matter. Economics and jobs of course, but you also talk about idealism.”

Every member of the panel agreed that reaching the youth is a very important issue for the Conservatives going forward. They all said they need to do a better job in this election of using social media and ” new media” platforms that the younger generation are on.

The Conservative party will pick their new leader in May.