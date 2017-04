Lakeland College is expanding.

They will be officially opening a brand new hairstyling lab and clinic at the Lloydminster campus on Thursday.

The clinic will be will be host to a new full time hairstyling certificate program at the college. The program is 10 months long and will offer students the chance to work in a proffessional salon with real clients. They will also receive over 1400 apprenticeship hours.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m.